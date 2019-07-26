 Birthday Wishes for Charm City! | WYPR
Birthday Wishes for Charm City!

Credit Melissa Gerr

It was 290 years ago that the Maryland General Assembly issued Baltimore a town charter -- actually, voted out on July 30, 1729 … but Charm City is celebrating tonight with a party put on by Live Baltimore. The little settlement on the Patapsco was named for Cecil Calvert, second Baron Baltimore, first proprietor of the Maryland colony. Calvert never visited his colony. But even if he had, it’s safe to say neither he nor any of the succeeding Barons Baltimore would recognize what the city has become. What hopes do those who live here now hold for Baltimore? We asked more than two dozen denizens -- From Mayor Jack Young to film director and author John Waters -- to make a wish and tell us what they most desire for Charm City, on the threshold of its 290th year.

For information on Live Baltimore's birthday bash for Charm City happening Friday, July 26, visit this link.

Lippman's 'Lady In The Lake'

By & Jul 23, 2019
Amazon/the author

Baltimore; summer 1966. Tensions between white and black residents. Some women testing expectations. And then: a woman’s decomposed body turns up in Druid Hill Park lake. Laura Lippman latest novel, The Lady in the Lake, unscrambles multiple mysteries. 

Lippman will be speaking at the following venues and times:

July 25 at Politics and Prose on Connecticut Avenue in Washington, she’ll speak with journalist and mystery writer Neely Tucker.  On July 26, at A Likely Story on Main Street in Sykesville, Lippman will be in conversation with suspense novelist Dan Fesperman.  Both events start at 7 p.m.

July 29, in Oxford, MD, Lippman will be at Doc's Sunset Grille on West Pier Street starting at 5 pm. At 12 noon July 31 in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Browseabout Books is hosting a luncheon with Lippman at the Crab House, on Coastal Highway.

Heal How You Feel With Ballet After Dark

By & Jul 15, 2019
Bunmi Abari

It can be difficult to know where to turn after suffering trauma. We meet a dancer who, after surviving a brutal sexual assault, created her own place of community and well-being … for herself, and others. Tyde-Courtney Edwards founded “Ballet After Dark,” where survivors of sexual and domestic assault and those dealing with trauma can participate in therapeutic, movement-based workshops. She says the healing power of ballet drew her back to the studio. We also meet LaQuida Chancey, a participant in ‘Ballet After Dark’ who explains why she values sharing the experience with other women of color. For more information about Ballet After Dark workshops, visit this link.

Getting The Scoop On Scooters

By & Jul 16, 2019
Melissa Gerr

The swift rise in popularity of electric scooters has city dwellers and transit planners hustling to figure out how to deal with them. Some people love scooters … their freedom, their frugality; some people think they’re accidents waiting to happen. Meg Young, shared mobility coordinator at the Baltimore City Transit Bureau, tells us how the city is working to set ground rules for vendors and users ... hoping to pave a smooth path for everyone. 

To learn about the dockless scooter program in Baltimore City, visit this link.

To read about the Transit Bureau scooter evaluation findings, visit this link.