Bill Would Require City Landlords To Offer Lease Renewals

City Council President Nick Mosby, center, introducing the COVID Housing Relief Package
Credit SARAH Y. KIM/WYPR

Baltimore landlords would not be able to evict tenants whose leases have expired under a bill introduced to the City Council Monday night.

Councilman Antonio Glover, a Democrat from East Baltimore’s 13th District who is sponsoring the bill, says landlords would be required to give tenants the opportunity to renew their leases before evicting them.


“A landlord cannot just put the individual out on the street during this pandemic,” Glover said.

Under the bill, landlords would not be able to evict their tenants whose leases have expired unless they have “just cause,” such as illegal activity or property damage by the tenant. 

 

Glover announced the bill at a press conference earlier this month, as part of a COVID Housing Relief Package. 

“I've heard so many stories of people who are barely holding on. They're barely making it,” Glover said. “This is our job as a council to protect our families here in Baltimore.”

Related Content

City Council Members And Advocates Introduce New Housing Relief Package

By Jan 11, 2021
SARAH Y. KIM/WYPR

 

Baltimore City Council members and housing advocates announced a legislative package Monday afternoon to address housing insecurity. The bills will be introduced at January’s city council meetings. 

The package includes a bill that would prevent landlords from evicting tenants when their leases expire. Landlords have been able to legally evict tenants using this method amid eviction moratoriums. 

Housing Relief Bills Introduced At Reconvened Baltimore City Council Meeting

By Jan 13, 2021
Screenshot via CharmTV

Baltimore City Council members introduced a package of housing relief bills Wednesday night during a reconvened meeting that was suspended earlier this week when the city’s video conferencing system failed due to a Webex outage. 

Though the coronavirus pandemic is not the genesis of the city’s longstanding housing insecurity issues, its resounding effects — shuttered businesses, job losses and long lines for unemployment benefits — have exacerbated the crisis.   