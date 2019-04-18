Bill McKibben's "Falter :" New Dire Warnings on Climate Change and Tech

Monday, April 22, is Earth Day, an annual day of demonstrations, actions, and workshops to raise public awareness about the environment, first observed in 1970.

Have nearly 50 years of Earth Days helped move the needle when it comes to public concern about the environment? The existential crisis posed by climate change -- the warming of the earth's atmosphere caused by our addiction to fossil fuels -- is the subject of the new book by environmentalist Bill McKibben, a book that widens the lens of the climate crisis to include the rapidly advancing technological changes that pose a threat to human existence as well.

McKibben, who serves as the Schumann Distinguished Scholar in Environmental Studies at Middelbury College in his home state of Vermont, is also the co-founder of one of the world’s largest climate action groups, 350.org. In his 1989 best-seller, The End of Nature, McKibben was one of the first writers to warn of the dangers of global warming. With his new book, thirty years later, he’s issued an even more dire warning about the grave threats we face. The book, published by Henry Holt and Co., is called Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out?

Bill McKibben joins us from the studios of NPR in Washington.

