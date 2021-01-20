Big Bodied Reds For Winter

Full flavored, hearty midwinter dinners require the same in wines. Here is a trio of affordable big reds to make any dinner a special occasion.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Rockland Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon, Hames Valley, Monterey '18 ** $

Very good everyday cab at a great price.

Abelius Lui Toro, Crianza '16 **1/2 $$

Chocolate in a glass, with deep powerful flavors, very food-friendly.

Zinfinity Zinfandel, Sonoma County '17 *** $ SUPER VALUE

Big powerful zin, loaded with spice, complex flavors and body.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.