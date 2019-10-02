Bernie Sanders Has Heart Procedure, Cancels Events Until Further Notice

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is canceling presidential campaign events "until further" notice following a heart procedure, campaign senior adviser Jeff Weaver said Wednesday morning.

Weaver said in a brief written statement that Sanders "experienced some chest discomfort" during a Tuesday evening campaign event.

"Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted," Weaver said. "Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days."

The campaign has not provided further information at this time.

