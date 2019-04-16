It’s well known that breastfeeding provides significant health benefits for newborns. Perhaps less well known is the fact that breastfeeding can offset the possible negative prenatal consequences of intimate partner violence. Listen here to learn how breastfeeding promotes a child’s physical and mental health.
The Benefits of Breastfeeding
By Linnea Anderson • 48 minutes ago
