 The Benefits of Breastfeeding | WYPR
The Benefits of Breastfeeding

By 48 minutes ago

It’s well known that breastfeeding provides significant health benefits for newborns. Perhaps less well known is the fact that breastfeeding can offset the possible negative prenatal consequences of intimate partner violence. Listen here to learn how breastfeeding promotes a child’s physical and mental health.

