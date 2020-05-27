 Beer And A Box From Royal Farms and Heavy Seas (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Beer And A Box From Royal Farms and Heavy Seas (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie 1 hour ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Heavy Seas is teaming up with Royal Farms to create the ideal beer to wash down that fried chicken box. The Baltimore brewery will release a new beer later this summer designed to be paired with the regional gas station and convenience store chain's famous fried chicken. 

The "World Famous" beer was created to celebrate the company's Chicken Palooza event, which kicks off its third year on July 1. The beer will be available for a limited time starting in July at 40 Royal Farms stores in Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania that carry beer and wine. Heavy Seas will also make six packs available during a curbside can release at the brewery from June 26-28. Heavy Seas brewmaster Christopher Leonard describes the Pilsner as having a crisp, clean taste along with a touch of citrus that pairs well with RoFo's fried chicken and Western fries.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.

Tags: 
Baltimore Business Journal

Related Content

City Events Canceled Through August (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie May 20, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore has canceled all special events through the end of August as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city continues to rise. Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying canceled events would include the city's Fourth of July fireworks celebration and the extremely popular AFRAM and Artscape festivals. 

Still No Fortune 500 Company In The Region (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff May 19, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

Greater Baltimore is agonizingly close to being home to a Fortune 500 company once again. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. came in at no. 504 on Fortune's 2020 list of the 500 largest publicly traded companies in America. It's the second year the Baltimore-based money manager has made major gains on the list, rising 15 spots from ranking no. 519 last year. 

Ryleigh's Oyster Federal Hill Closes (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff May 15, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

Ryleigh's Oyster is saying goodbye to Federal Hill after 20 years on Cross Street. "It's been real Federal Hill," the restaurant's social media account tweeted early Thursday. 