Beer And A Box From Royal Farms and Heavy Seas (BBJ Story)

Heavy Seas is teaming up with Royal Farms to create the ideal beer to wash down that fried chicken box. The Baltimore brewery will release a new beer later this summer designed to be paired with the regional gas station and convenience store chain's famous fried chicken.

The "World Famous" beer was created to celebrate the company's Chicken Palooza event, which kicks off its third year on July 1. The beer will be available for a limited time starting in July at 40 Royal Farms stores in Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania that carry beer and wine. Heavy Seas will also make six packs available during a curbside can release at the brewery from June 26-28. Heavy Seas brewmaster Christopher Leonard describes the Pilsner as having a crisp, clean taste along with a touch of citrus that pairs well with RoFo's fried chicken and Western fries.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.