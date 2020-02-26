Beef Stew Reds

It's the season for big hearty stews, which of course demand big hearty reds.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Antica Masseria del Siglio Primitivo di Marduria '16 **1/2 $ VALUE

Deep, powerful red with fruit sweetness, spicy herbal notes

Vina Robles "The Arborist" Red Blend, Paso Robles '17 *** $ GREAT VALUE

Incredibly dense, flavorful, with aromatic spiciness, intense flavors

Bodega Sottano Malbec, Mendoza '17 ** $ VALUE

Soft, easy drinking malbec with mild tannins, graceful structure

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.