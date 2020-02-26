Beef Stew Reds

It's the season for big hearty stews, which of course demand big hearty reds.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Antica Masseria del Siglio Primitivo di Marduria '16 **1/2 $ VALUE
Deep, powerful red with fruit sweetness, spicy herbal notes
Vina Robles "The Arborist" Red Blend, Paso Robles '17 *** $ GREAT VALUE
Incredibly dense, flavorful, with aromatic spiciness, intense flavors
Bodega Sottano Malbec, Mendoza '17 ** $ VALUE
Soft, easy drinking malbec with mild tannins, graceful structure
