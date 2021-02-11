Bargain Pinot Noir

Pinot noir is expensive to grow and vinify. For some, the holy grail is good quality pinot noir at a reasonable price. Here are the results of our latest search.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Knuttle Family Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast "Bill's Hidden Track" '17 **1/2 $

An excellent everyday pinot that overdelivers in qulaity,

Pampas Grass Pinot Noir, Patagonia, Argentina '19 ** $ VALUE

From a highly unlikely area, a light, tart pinot perfect with pepper steak.

Scenic Valley Farms Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley '19 ** $

A good intro to entry level Oregon pinot noir, well made and tasty.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.