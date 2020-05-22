Bargain French Whites For The Spring

Some of the best white wines in the world come from France, and some of them are even quite reasonably priced.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Laurent Miquel "Solas" Grenache Blanc, Languedoc '18 ** $
A firm white wine with dry flavors and good depth
Domaine Bellevue Sauvignon Blanc, Touraine '18 *** $ SENSATIONAL VALUE
As good an SB that I've had in a long time, rich, dense, great
Laurière Muscadet de Sevres et Maine '18 **1/2 $ VALUE
Bone dry, but with stealth fruit, sure-fire for seafood
