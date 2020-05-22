Bargain French Whites For The Spring

Some of the best white wines in the world come from France, and some of them are even quite reasonably priced.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Laurent Miquel "Solas" Grenache Blanc, Languedoc '18 ** $

A firm white wine with dry flavors and good depth

Domaine Bellevue Sauvignon Blanc, Touraine '18 *** $ SENSATIONAL VALUE

As good an SB that I've had in a long time, rich, dense, great

Laurière Muscadet de Sevres et Maine '18 **1/2 $ VALUE

Bone dry, but with stealth fruit, sure-fire for seafood

