Bargain French Whites For The Spring

By & Al Spoler 46 minutes ago


  Some of the best white wines in the world come from France, and some of them are even quite reasonably priced.  

 

 

 

The Wines

  

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Laurent Miquel "Solas" Grenache Blanc, Languedoc '18  **  $

A firm white wine with dry flavors and good depth

 

Domaine Bellevue Sauvignon Blanc, Touraine '18  *** $ SENSATIONAL VALUE

As good an SB that I've had in a long time, rich, dense, great

 

Laurière Muscadet de Sevres et Maine '18  **1/2  $  VALUE

Bone dry, but with stealth fruit, sure-fire for seafood

 

All of these wines can be purchased at kenilworthwine.com. Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

 

 

