Baltimore's Economic Development: What's Next?

Today on Midday, perspectives on the climate for economic development in Baltimore as businesses deal with the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19.

What are business owners saying they need to weather this storm, and to face the challenges of the future?

Tom’s guests today are Shelonda Stokes and Colin Tarbert.

Shelonda Stokes was elected as the chair of the board of directors of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore last fall, and in March, just in time for a global pandemic, she was asked to serve as its interim President and CEO when Kirby Fowler left the organization to run the MD Zoo. Last month, Stokes was asked to drop the “interim” from her title, when the board appointed her as the Partnership’s fourth president. She joins us via Skype.

Colin Tarbert is the President and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation, the agency that handles economic development for Baltimore City. He has held that position since June of last year. He joins us via Zoom as well.