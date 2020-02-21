Baltimore Yesteryear On Film

Sixteen-millimeter movies are practically relics -- especially compared to the immediacy of Youtube or smartphone videos. But the look and sound of real celluloid stirs an unmistakable nostalgia. The Enoch Pratt Free Library and the Maryland Historical Society will give audiences entry to that nostalgic feeling later this month with “Maryland On Film” ... featuring scenes of Baltimore from the 1920s to the 1990s. We get a preview from Tom Warner, librarian in the ‘Best & Next Department’ of the Enoch Pratt Library/State Library Resource Center and from Joe Tropea, Curator of Films and Photographs at the Maryland Historical Society.

For information on the Look Before You Leap-Year edition of Maryland On Film, visit this link.