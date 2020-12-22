Baltimore Water Woes: Sun's Emily Opilo On OIG Report

Yesterday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. held a news conference to announce the release of a joint report by the City and County Inspectors General that outlined egregious revenue losses in the water system that serves both jurisdictions.

The two inspectors general estimate that the city and county have lost millions of dollars in water and sewer revenue, despite the fact that $133 million dollars in contracts have been awarded over the past ten years to improve the water system and billing processes.

Emily Opilo covers City Hall for the Baltimore Sun. She and her Sun colleague Alex Mann wrote about the report for today’s paper. She joins us on Zoom…

