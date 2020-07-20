 Baltimore Schools Will Remain Online For Beginning Of Fall Term | WYPR

Baltimore Schools Will Remain Online For Beginning Of Fall Term

Computers in an empty classroom.
  Baltimore City Public School leaders said Monday that they will delay the return to in-person classes until later this fall, saying the system must balance pandemic health measures with the need to get students back into classrooms.

“We were determined that our plan be data-based, both in terms of COVID-19 and the disproportionate impact of distance learning on our most vulnerable students — while avoiding any influence from attempts to politicize this situation,” Sonja Santelises, CEO of the school system, said in a statement.

Santelises said BCPS will release an update about the fall term by Oct. 16.  

“We will continue to create options for learning environments that meet students’ needs by allowing them to safely engage in-person with the staff who care so deeply about their success,” she said.

The school district’s announcement comes after 60 days of focus group work with students, families and employees, a BCPS news release said. That work included data-based outreach and advice from health experts that made it “evident that there is no one clear answer to approach school in this environment,” the news release said.

Santelises will also ask the city school board to delay the opening of the fall term to the Tuesday after Labor Day weekend in order to provide additional staff training in virtual and hybrid learning.  

This story will be updated.

 

