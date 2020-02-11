The Baltimore Region's Changing Cityscape: An Update

In the race for Mayor of Baltimore, most of the major candidates have promised to spur economic development and expand the footprint of development to include historically neglected neighborhoods. Several high profile locations, like Harborplace downtown and Cross Keys in north Baltimore are in need of a facelift.

A redeveloped State Center complex remains a dream for adjacent neighborhood associations who have been waiting for something to happen for more than a decade. In Poppleton, on the city’s west side, an $800 million dollar project near the University of MD Bio Park has been stalled for just as long.

The fortunes of Under Armour have changed substantially since the Port Covington deal was signed nearly four years ago. Founder Kevin Plank’s role has been reduced, and the share price of Under Armour stock is down. Will this in any way affect the $5 and a half billion dollar Port Covington project?

Towson, on the other hand, is awash in construction cranes. The new projects there have thrilled some business owners, and made others nervous about increased traffic and other problems that can attend residential and retail development.

Today on Midday, an update on the status of a few of these projects, and the potential impact they’ll have on the local economy. Later in this hour, we'll check on the status of State Center, the aging 28-acre complex in Midtown Baltimore. Plans to revitalize State Center have been in the works since the Ehrlich Administration, many moons ago.

We’ll get the latest on the State’s plan -- as well as a brief recap of other city-focused items in Governor Hogan's new budget -- when Luke Broadwater of the Baltimore Sun joins Tom from Annapolis.

But we begin with Harborplace here in Baltimore. The shopping center has numerous vacancies, and it’s in receivership as its owners and the city wrestle with how to revive what was once the crown jewel of the City. Joining Tom in the studio are Anthony Hawkins, a former Vice President with the Rouse Company who was the first general manager of Harborplace; and Melody Simmons, who reports on economic development for the Baltimore Business Journal.