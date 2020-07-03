Baltimore Police Warn Residents Not To Ignite Fireworks

Baltimore City has cancelled its annual Fourth of July fireworks this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It pained me to cancel a tradition that has been a staple for decades in Baltimore City,” Mayor Jack Young said at a press conference yesterday.

But Young said that the police will be on the lookout for illegal fireworks. City officials have been hearing complaints about illegal fireworks at night for weeks.

“Over the past few weeks, if not longer, there have been several complaints through our police department about the loud and lengthy sounds of fireworks throughout many neighborhoods and throughout the night,” Young said.

Police commissioner Michael Harrison asked residents to report people who are storing, igniting or selling fireworks. He said that fireworks can cause loss of sight, burns, and other serious injuries.

“We have a robust deployment strategy for this weekend to make sure we are highly visible and highly engaged covering all parts of the city to make sure we have a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July weekend,” he said.