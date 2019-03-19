Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison

Last week, Michael Harrison became the fourth Baltimore City Police Commissioner to lead the troubled BPD in the past 14 months.

Commissioner Harrison has spent the past month introducing himself to the people of Baltimore at community meetings. He comes to the BPD after nearly 30 years with the New Orleans Police Department, which he joined as a new recruit in 1991

Today, Commissioner Harrison joins us to discuss how he intends to ameliorate the fractured relationship between the police and communities of color, and stem the tide of violence in our city.