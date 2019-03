As the weather warms, the siren song of winding roads calls out to motorcyclists.

We hear about a DIY garage--the Baltimore Motorcycle Collective--and how it’s empowering rookie and veteran riders.

Founder Ethan Pritchard tells us about his approach to teaching motorcycle maintenance and about the upcoming custom bike comeptition, the B(alt) Bike Buildoff on Sunday, April 7th from 10-4 pm.