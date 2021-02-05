Baltimore Launches New COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard

The Baltimore City Health Department launched a new, online public COVID-19 vaccine dashboard Friday.

Most of the initial data involves information on first doses. According to the dashboard, data on second doses is “forthcoming.”

The dashboard breaks down information on vaccinations that have been administered by age, race, ethnicity, gender and zip code. About 30% of first doses have gone to Black city residents as of Friday, according to the dashboard. The city’s population is more than 60% Black.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa says she hopes the dashboard would contribute to a more equitable distribution of the vaccine.

“To begin addressing this, we first want to start by just being transparent about those disparities as indicated by our dashboard,” Dzirasa said at a press conference.

Dzirasa said expanding telephone registrations, mobile vaccination clinics and targeting messages to vulnerable populations also would address inequity.

At the press conference, Mayor Brandon Scott said that the city health department controls less than 20% of the vaccinations, and isn’t to blame for an inequitable distribution.

“They make me angry,” he said of the disparities. “Our ability to dramatically change these numbers and make them more equitable is fully dependent on the state’s willingness to partner with us on this.”

On Tuesday, the mayor wrote to Gov. Larry Hogan, calling for a more coordinated distribution process.

Noting the opening of a state-run mass vaccination site at the Baltimore Convention Center, Scott asked the governor to reserve slots on a daily basis for more than 15,000 interested adults aged 65 and older, teachers, judges and court staff and eligible Baltimore residents who have had trouble getting their first doses.

“We appreciate the partnership that we have developed with the State to ensure an equitable and efficient distribution of vaccine to Baltimore City residents,” Scott wrote. “I appreciate your consideration of these requests and look forward to your response.”