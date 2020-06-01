Baltimore Joins Protests Over Death Of George Floyd; Legal Hurdles of Prosecuting Police

As violence continued to erupt in communities across the United States, over the weekend, the Baltimore metro region saw largely peaceful protests against police brutality, in response to the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago.

Legal scholar Michael Higginbotham discusses the prospects for further charges in the case that has been at the center of international attention. Plus, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison talks about what happened in the city, and what he expects as protests around the country enter their second week.



