Baltimore Indoor And Outdoor Dining To Reopen Friday At Partial Capacity

Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday morning he will lift some COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants. Beginning Friday morning, those establishments may operate indoor dining at 25% capacity and outdoor dining at 50% capacity.

Bars without a food license may operate at 25% capacity. Scott also will enact a one-hour seating limit in all dining and bar establishments.





“We are seeing slight reductions in cases and appear to be past the New Year's holiday and the holiday season peak,” the Democrat said. “Although this is good news, we are still counting on everyone to be responsible and do their part in maintaining this downward trend.”

The new set of restrictions will be in place for four weeks. The mayor’s restrictions require restaurants to assist…) that restaurants assist with contact tracing efforts by keeping sign-in sheets for customers; restaurants that offer outdoor dining services in tents must keep at least two tent flaps open.

“We don't want to turn outdoor dining into indoor dining,” Health Commissioner Dr. Letita Dzirasa said. “We really want it to be open and for there to be airflow.”

Scott closed dining services on his first day in office in mid-December, limiting restaurants to carry-out only. While some owners supported the regulations, others vehemently opposed them: a restaurant trade group sued the city. Baltimore Circuit judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill ruled in favor of the city; he said he recognized the financial impact of the closures on restaurants but called the restrictions “a matter of life and death.”

The city’s new coronavirus cases initially dropped following the closures, but spiked earlier this month, which Dzirasa attributed to holiday-related gatherings.

On Wednesday, Dzirasa said she is cautiously optimistic that the city has reached a tipping point as hospitalizations, fatalities and case counts begin to trend downwards.

“However, the reopening of outdoor dining and limited indoor dining comes with a reminder that these are still locations where masking, one of the best ways to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus, cannot be maintained at all times,” she said.