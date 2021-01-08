Baltimore Heritage Brings The Places To The People

We’re practicing gratitude today, giving thanks for something delightful that was born from the pandemic lockdown. Last March Baltimore Heritage put its crowd-pleasing, illuminating walking tours on hold. Since then the small but mighty staff has been churning out ‘Five Minute Histories’ that are reaching thousands of viewers. Executive director Johns Hopkins says the videos serve the non-profit’s educational mission to preserve the past while creating a healthy future.
Links: Five Minute Histories video series.