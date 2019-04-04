Baltimore County Schools Audit Coming Tuesday

Audio will be posted Friday morning.

The long-anticipated audit into the Baltimore County School System’s procurement practices will be presented to the school board and made public next week.

That is according to school board’s chairwoman.

There has been an outcry for the public release of the preliminary audit, which the school board has had since January.

The chorus has included the county executive, county council, the teacher’s union and board members. They said not releasing the preliminary findings lacked transparency.

School Board Chairwoman Kathleen Causey has held back the audit, saying it was not yet finalized. Now she says it will be released following the county school board meeting this coming Tuesday.

The audit was called for following the resignation, then perjury conviction of former School Superintendent Dallas Dance. Dance failed to disclose around $147,000 he earned for outside consulting work he did while superintendent.