Baltimore County Follows Governor’s Lead On Easing COVID Restrictions

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said Thursday that the county will align with Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to significantly ease restrictions on outdoor and indoor dining, and large outdoor gatherings.

Beginning at 5:00 pm Friday, capacity limits will be lifted on outdoor and indoor dining at restaurants and bars. However, customers still need to abide by social distancing requirements and be seated when they are served.

Capacity limits also will be lifted at businesses, places of worship, and fitness centers.

Large outdoor and indoor venues like theaters and concert halls can operate at 50% capacity.

Face masks are still required statewide when you are indoors in a building open to the public, and outdoors when you cannot be at least six feet from someone you don’t live with.

“We will continue to aggressively enforce face-covering and social distancing requirements in businesses and will continue to hold establishments accountable for violations,” Olszewski said in a statement.

But he warned he could change course if necessary.

“If our data in the coming weeks shows that Governor Hogan’s order creates a detrimental impact to the health, safety, and welfare of our residents, Baltimore County is prepared to take steps to increase restrictions, as needed, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health,” Olszewski said.

Governor Hogan’s Executive Order is available here.

Olszewski also will issue a new executive order to ensure fees that food delivery services like Uber Eats and Grubhub charge restaurants remain capped.