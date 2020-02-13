Baltimore County Course Get PGA Stop in 2021 (BBJ Story)

A Baltimore-area golf course will host a stop on the PGA Tour next year.

Top professional golfers will head to Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills for the 2021 BMW Championship, the penultimate event in the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, Caves Valley officials and the event's organizer, the Western Golf Association, announced Wednesday. The tournament is scheduled for Aug. 17-22 and will whittle a field of the 70 best PGA Tour players down to 30. Past winners include Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

