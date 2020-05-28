Baltimore City Will Allow Outdoor Dining, Starting Friday

Baltimore restaurants with outdoor dining permits can begin serving dine-in meals outside only starting this Friday at 5 p.m., Mayor Jack Young announced Thursday.

The mayor’s announcement comes one day after Gov. Larry Hogan lifted several pandemic-related restrictions throughout Maryland, including on outdoor dining.

“I want to thank all of our business owners and restaurant employees for their patience and continued adherence to the use of social distancing and face coverings as we allow for this next step in our reopening,” Young said in a statement.

The Democrat’s announcement refers to some of the outdoor dining guidance the governor’s office has issued; he made his decision after consulting City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa.

"Based on the increase we have seen in testing capacity recently, coupled with the decrease we have seen in the overall positivity rate of tests, opening outdoor dining facilities can be done safely, provided appropriate guidance is followed," Dzirasa said in a statement.

Dzirasa said the city will continue to examine coronavirus data daily to ensure cases are trending in the right direction. She emphasized that customers who choose to dine outdoors should still practice social distancing and wear face coverings, except when eating.

Restaurants that do not have outdoor seating permits can apply for a permit beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday.

In order to reopen, Baltimore restaurants must obey guidance provided by Gov. Larry Hogan’s office, which includes the following:

Ensure patrons are appropriately distanced with no more than six people seated at a table, with the exception of members of the same household.

Ensure patrons are seated at least six feet away from each other, except for households seated together.

Use single-use disposable paper menus or sanitize reusable menus between each seating.

Sanitize outdoor tables and chairs between each customer seating.

Train staff in current COVID-19 health and workplace guidelines.

Begin screening procedures including daily temperature checks of all staff.

Ensure staff wear masks or face coverings when interacting with other employees or patrons.

While Gov. Hogan lifted the statewide stay-at-home order earlier this month, Baltimore City, along with several other localities, remains under stay-at-home orders of its own. Young has said that Baltimore needs more rigorous testing, more personal protective equipment and a stronger rate of declining cases before it can fully reopen.

When the governor lifted the statewide stay-at-home order, he also allowed Young and other local officials throughout Maryland to decide when they “felt ready” to ease pandemic-related social distancing restrictions in their own municipalities; the mayor and others have had to issue specific guidance tailored to their localities.

Mayor Young has previously said Baltimore would not allow outdoor dining; last week, the Democrat issued a statement decrying restaurants in defiance of citywide stay-at-home orders.

“If you illegally open your business," the mayor said last week, "we will shut you down.”

In the day between Hogan’s announcement and Young’s follow-up, several Baltimore restaurateurs had said they would plan on opening their businesses’ outdoor seating areas.

Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns several restaurants including Choptank and Ouzo Beach, called Hogan’s decision “the announcement we have been waiting for” in a Wednesday Facebook post.