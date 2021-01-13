Baltimore City Recycling To Resume Jan. 19

Mayor Brandon Scott announced Baltimore City recycling curbside pickup services will resume next Tuesday, ending a six-month suspension first enacted due to COVID-19 outbreaks among crews that led to a shortage of workers.





“The right cleaning protocols are in place, training is in place and adequate equipment to safely distance to keep our workforce healthy and safe,” the Democrat said. “We are prepared as a city government to provide high levels of service to our residents.”

Scott also said the city is partnering with workforce development agencies that tap hard-to-employ people, such as those returning from federal or state correctional facilities, to staff crews.





More than 90% of DPW crews are city residents, City Administrator Christopher Shorter said.





“It is our neighbors that are picking up the trash, that's dealing with our recycling services, and we should be proud of that,” Shorter said.





Recycling route days will remain the same as they were pre-suspension. Acting DPW Director Matt Garbark said it's possible that recycling routes may be delayed as curbside services start back up.





DPW Director of Solid Waste John Chalmers says there is no limit to the amount of recycling folks can put on their curbs next week, but urges patience if routes are delayed





The city will continue to operate community collection centers through February, but with limited hours that can be found here.