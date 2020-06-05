 Baltimore City Protests Wield A Powerful Message | WYPR
Baltimore City Protests Wield A Powerful Message

By & 51 minutes ago

Credit Mark Gunnery/WYPR

The restraint of protestors around Baltimore this week has been striking. The city has seen little of the violence, smashed windows or blazing buildings that have been seen in many cities demonstrating against biased policing. It’s been a relief to officials and businesses in Baltimore--but what does it mean for those in the streets? We’ll ask journalist Brandon Soderberg and Erricka Bridgeford, co-founder of Baltimore Ceasefire 365, who says making change is not all about protests. The other work to be done happens long after the marching and chanting are over.

People's Power Assembly will lead a protest at 1 p.m. Sat. June 6, starting at North Charles and 20th streets. Also on June 6, the ‘March for Black Lives’, led by Morgan State alumni, will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Cold Spring Lane and Hillen Road.

