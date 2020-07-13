Baltimore City Parking Meters Back In Operation

Parking meter enforcement will resume in Baltimore on Monday, months after the city suspended nonessential activities as the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in Maryland.

“As people continue to move around and be outside, it is important as we continue through Phase Two that we return many of our services to help our economy recover,” Mayor Jack Young said in a statement.

Parking meter enforcement will support the turnover of street parking so that more spots are available for patrons of local businesses. Baltimore began its phase 2 reopening last month, which included restricting local businesses like indoor restaurants and shops to 50 percent capacity.

“This revised approach to metered parking enforcement supports access to local businesses that are resuming operations to serve city residents,” said Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey. “As businesses begin to return to normal, we recognize how essential parking is to area residents and business patrons.”

Drivers should follow the posted time limits and hours of operation and park accordingly, as well as refrain from parking at any meters that are bagged or inoperable.

Around 300 older parking meters have been replaced since late 2019, many in the last few months. The new electronic meters do not require drivers to place a receipt on their car’s dashboard; instead, they take down license plate numbers.