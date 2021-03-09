Baltimore City Health Commissioner: Baltimore COVID-Vaccine Update

Tom's first guest today is Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, the Commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department. As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, a new Goucher poll indicates that statewide, African Americans are trying to get vaccinated at rates that are just a few points lower than White Maryland residents. The poll findings contradict those who contend that the inequity in vaccination rates between communities of color and White communities is driven by reluctance or hesitancy as much as by a lack of access to vaccines.

Dr. Letitia Dzirasa has the latest on the city's efforts to ensure equitable access to the growing supply of COVID-19 vaccines. She joins us on Zoom.

