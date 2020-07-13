Baltimore City Extends Application Deadline For Temporary Rental Assistance

Baltimore City has extended the deadline for applications for its temporary rental assistance program to July 19. Applications were originally due at 7 p.m. Monday, July 13.

The city launched the program July 1 to help residents who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to prevent mass evictions by paying April, May and June rent to landlords.

Michael Braverman, commissioner of the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development, said 4,000 applications have been submitted thus far and that he is aiming to help 6,000 households.

“Based on our modeling, we can accept a few more before we close the program down,” he said. “We want folks to take advantage of the program and certainly not wait until the great machinery for the courts gear up.”

Maryland’s moratorium on evictions expires July 25. Braverman said the city will not choose applicants on a first come first serve basis, but will prioritize households with minors or seniors, three or more individuals, or applicants that have not received unemployment benefits.

“Whether you applied on the front end or applied during this extension program, we will prioritize those types of households,” he said.

He urged residents to call the Department of Housing or use its website if they have questions or concerns.

“Let’s get help to you now if we can,” he said. “We will try to work it out with you if you have concerns about eligibility or need help filling out the application.”