Baltimore Charter Amendment To Create City Administrator Passes, Will Appear On November Ballots

The Baltimore City Council passed a city charter amendment on Monday night to establish a city administrator position that focuses on improving performance across city agencies.

“I am excited about this momentous move toward professionalizing our city government,” said Council President Scott. “As always, transparency and accountability are my focus as a civil servant. I believe that the passage of this amendment will be an effective tool in the governance of our city.”

The bill passed by a 9-5 vote with 1 abstention. The bill was one in a package of so-called “good government” charter amendments focused on transparency and structure introduced by progressive Democratic councilmembers in the wake of former mayor Catherine Pugh’s Healthy Holly scandal last year.

The duties of a city administrator are similar to the responsibilities of chief business executives; they both oversee logistics, focus on improving performance, and increasing government responsiveness to resident’s needs.

The charter amendment was introduced by Council President Brandon Scott, who argued that its passage would bring Baltimore City in line with the majority of Maryland counties and Washington, D.C., which all have city administrator roles.

Charter amendments passed by the council become law by referendum; the city administrator amendment will appear on Baltimore City ballots in November.

If the amendment passes, the city administrator role would be appointed and supervised by the mayor.