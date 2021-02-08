Baltimore Ceasefire 365's Letrice Gant Reflects On The Feb. 5-7 Ceasefire Weekend

Letrice Gant joins us once again. She is a co-organizer of Baltimore Ceasefire 365. Four times a year, the community-led organization holds a Ceasefire Weekend, to honor those who have died of violence, and to reach out to those who perpetuate the violence, acknowledging the troubles they often face that lead them to harm or kill others.

The latest Ceasefire Weekend, observed February 5-7, coincided with the Healing City Summit and training in trauma-informed care that the City Health Department conducted with members of the City Council and their staff.

Letrice Gant joins us on Zoom, as we discuss the Baltimore Ceasefire movement, and also take our weekly note of the Names of Baltimore's Fallen.

_______________________________________