On today's show, it’s Back to the Garden, the Spring Planting Edition, in which we spend the hour answering your questions about gardening, and considering the horticultural challenges of Maryland's unsually warm, wet spring.

Worldwide, 90% of people spend 22 hours a day inside, but at least there’s more natural life inside with them. According to Garden Reasearch.com, 30% of American households purchased a houseplant last year. Pinterest reports that inquiries about indoor plants are up 90%.

Whether your garden is in your kitchen, or a pot on a balcony, or a field of dreams, two expert local growers join Tom in Studio A to help us make whatever we’re growing, grow better.

Denzel Mitchell is the manager at Strength to Love 2 Farm, a 1-½ acre workforce training farm in Sandtown-Winchester, which is part of Intersection of Change, a faith-based community development organization.

Elisa Lane is the co-owner, with her husband Doron, of Two Boots Farm, a commercial farm and floral-design studio in Hampstead that grows both cut flowers and produce…

Later in the program, we're joined on the line by Michael Andorsky, a Baltimore City Master Gardener and an expert on bees, butterflies and other important pollinators -- which include many of the species a new UN report warns are at increased risk of extinction. Mr. Androsky suggests some easy ways to make our gardens more pollinator-friendly.

What’s on your mind as the 2019 gardening season kicks into high gear?