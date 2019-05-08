Assorted French Whites

Audio coming soon.

Spring is a perfect time to try these lovely French whites. Click the links to purchase Cellar Notes recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Lauverjat Sancerre, Maison des Vrillères '18 **1/2 $$

As good a Sancerre as I've seen in a long time, round, fruity, balanced

Paredaux Picpoul de Pinet '17 ** $ VERY GOOD VALUE

Inexpensive Rhone white, with impressive aroma, flavors, charm

Berthet-Rayne Cotes du Rhone Villages Blanc '16 *** $ SUPER VALUE

Full bodied with exotic Rhone character, intense flavor, very food friendly

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.