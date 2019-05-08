Assorted French Whites

Audio coming soon.
Spring is a perfect time to try these lovely French whites. Click the links to purchase Cellar Notes recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Lauverjat Sancerre, Maison des Vrillères '18 **1/2 $$
As good a Sancerre as I've seen in a long time, round, fruity, balanced
Paredaux Picpoul de Pinet '17 ** $ VERY GOOD VALUE
Inexpensive Rhone white, with impressive aroma, flavors, charm
Berthet-Rayne Cotes du Rhone Villages Blanc '16 *** $ SUPER VALUE
Full bodied with exotic Rhone character, intense flavor, very food friendly
