Artist Joyce Scott on Her New BMA Exhibit With Her Artist Mother

Today, it’s Midday on the Arts.

We begin with a conversation about the profound influence of one artist on another. The acclaimed MacArthur Award-winning artist Joyce Scott is featured in a new exhibition at the Baltimore Museum of Art that juxtaposes her work with the work of her late mother, Elizabeth Talford Scott, who was also an artist. They lived and worked together in Baltimore for more than 60 years.

The exhibition is called HITCHING THEIR DREAMS TO UNTAMED STARS. It opened at the BMA yesterday, and continues through December 1st.