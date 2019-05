Another set of headlines this week about Facebook and data privacy. Why should we care -- if we’re sure WE’RE not going to believe fake news stories aimed at us, or if WE have nothing to hide? Data breaches and manipulation have been a trend this year, says futurist and technology trend analyst Amy Webb … and they’re part of what will shape the coming year. Webb, who founded the ‘Future Today Institute’ ...gazes not just at but into 2018 with a critical eye, and then looks ahead.

To sign up for The Future Today Institute newsletter, visit this link.