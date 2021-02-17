We're in the cold heart of winter right now, and many of us are yearning for signs of a coming spring. One good idea would be to sneak a few warm weather treats into our winter diet. Chef Jerry Pellegrino has been enjoying one such treat—artichokes.

During the summer months, you can find locally grown artichokes which are quite good. But during the winter we turn to warmer climates like California.

Many people are perplexed by the artichoke, which looks like a ball of spiky leaves surrounding a fuzzy core that looks like thistle down. It's perfectly fine to peel off the most gnarly of the outer leaves, but the more tender inner ones hold the goodness. One simply breaks off a cooked artichoke leaf, dips it in butter or a sauce, and the scrapes of the fleshy bottom part with your teeth. The flavor is mild but exotic, and it does evoke bright sunshine and balmy temperatures.

Artichokes are most often braised in a liquid of boiling water and seasonings.

They can be cooked plain, or stuffed. And this recipe from Jerry is for the latter.

Stuffed Artichokes

(adapted from simplyrecipes.com)

Ingredients

2 large globe artichokes

4 slices lemon

1 teaspoon lemon zest

3 cups breadcrumbs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup chopped parsley

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon fresh oregano, minced

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 bay leaf

2 slices lemon

2 cloves garlic, halved