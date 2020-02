Want to get away? On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new novels that take us to exotic locales, replete with intriguing characters and plenty of plot twists. Our book critic Marion Winik shares her thoughts on Isabel Allende's A Long Petal of the Sea and Christopher Bollen's A Beautiful Crime.

A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende, Ballantine

A Beautiful Crime, Christopher Bollen, Harper