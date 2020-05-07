Argentina Beyond Malbec

Think of Argentina, think of Malbec. But wait, there's much more.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Amalaya Torrontes-Riesling, Salta '18 **1/2 $

A thoroughly delightful white blend, slightly plump, very crisp) VALUE

Sposato Family Vineyards, Sauvignon Blanc, Mendoza '17 ** $ EVERYDAY VALUE

Classic SB, the way the world likes it: crisp, dry and fresh

Tercos Bonarda, Mendoza '17 * * $ VALUE

Deep, dark, earthy red perfect for barbecued ribs

