Argentina Beyond Malbec

By Al Spoler & Hugh Sisson 1 hour ago

 

Think of Argentina, think of Malbec. But wait, there's much more.

The Wines

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Amalaya Torrontes-Riesling, Salta '18  **1/2 $

A thoroughly delightful white blend, slightly plump, very crisp) VALUE

Sposato Family Vineyards, Sauvignon Blanc, Mendoza '17  ** $ EVERYDAY VALUE

Classic SB, the way the world likes it: crisp, dry and fresh

 

Tercos Bonarda, Mendoza '17  * *  $ VALUE

 

Deep, dark, earthy red perfect for barbecued ribs

 

