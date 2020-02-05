 "Arcadia" by Lauren Groff - The Weekly Reader Book Club Pick for March | WYPR
"Arcadia" by Lauren Groff - The Weekly Reader Book Club Pick for March

On this edition of The Weekly Reader, book critic Marion Winik reviews Arcadia by Lauren Groff. The book tells the story of a fictional hippie commune in New York State in the 60s, 70s and 80s, and its slow devolution into a dystopian nightmare.

