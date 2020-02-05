"Arcadia" by Lauren Groff - The Weekly Reader Book Club Pick for March

On this edition of The Weekly Reader, book critic Marion Winik reviews Arcadia by Lauren Groff. The book tells the story of a fictional hippie commune in New York State in the 60s, 70s and 80s, and its slow devolution into a dystopian nightmare.
On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new books that explore important topics that will appeal to inquisitive readers. Marion Winik shares her thoughts on Peggy Orenstein's Boys and Sex, and Susannah Cahalan's The Great Pretender.
On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review Kiley Reid's debut novel Such a Fun Age. The book is a clever, thoughtful examination of race and racism in America, and, it's our selection for the next meeting of The Weekly Reader Book Club.
On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new novels that might just make you appreciate your own family relationships a little bit more: Jami Attenberg's All This Could be Yours and Jacqueline Woodson's Red at the Bone.