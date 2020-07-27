Applications for Hogan’s Assisted Housing Relief Program Due This Week

Applications for Governor Larry Hogan’s $10 million assisted housing relief program are due this week. The program will use federal CARES Act funds to provide rental assistance to tenants affected by COVID-19. Property management companies will receive direct payment from the program for April through July rent.

While the tentative deadline is currently noon on July 31, the program may close before that date. Gregory Hare, who is overseeing the program, says that the housing department will be accepting applications on a first come first serve basis.

“If the funding is exhausted before then in advance of that date then we'd stopped taking applications,” Hare said.

In June, Governor Hogan also announced an assistance program of about $20 million for local jurisdictions to prevent evictions. Hare says that there are no other future relief programs in place.

Court hearings for failure to pay rent will resume in Maryland on Aug. 31.