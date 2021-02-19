 Answering The Call: Modernizing Policing After The Death Of George Floyd | WYPR
Related Program: 
The Chesapeake Connect Podcast

Answering The Call: Modernizing Policing After The Death Of George Floyd

By 1 hour ago

John Olszewski, Jr. and Melissa Hyatt
Credit Baltimore Metropolitan Council

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski, Jr. and Police Chief Melissa Hyatt join The Chesapeake Connect Podcast to discuss police reform in Baltimore County and efforts to improve community-based public safety.

Tags: 
WYPR Podcast
Podcast Central
policing
George Floyd
Baltimore County
Baltimore County Police
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt