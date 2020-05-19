 American Indian Communities Work To Cope With Covid-19 | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

American Indian Communities Work To Cope With Covid-19

By & 52 minutes ago

Lead dancer Louis Campbell, of the Lumbee tribe, in traditional dress.
Credit Tony Alter/Flickr Creative Commons

In the world of public health data is king. A syndrome, a disorder, a disease … must be widely tracked in order to garner the resources and support to eradicate it. The U.S. Native American population is flying under the radar in the Covid 19 toll … being categorized as ‘other.’ Kerry Hawk Lessard, executive director of Native American Lifelines in Baltimore tells us why that could devastate her community. Plus, Louis Campbell, educator and sought-after lead male dancer, talks about how native communities around the country are practicing social distance pow wows.

To see a video of Louis Campbell dancing to modern blended music from A Tribe Called Red, visit this link. To see photos of Campbell in traditional dress, visit this link.

For information on Native American Lifelines, visit this link. For general pow wow information, visit this link.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad

Related Content

Can Public Transportation Survive A Pandemic?

By & May 12, 2020
MDOT/MTA

Use of public transit is down in Baltimore during the Covid-19 lockdown, but not as much as in other cities. Many residents rely on public transit as their main method of getting around and many are essential workers. Brian O’Malley, president of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, talks about how reduced schedules and physical distancing are affecting riders and operators. And Liz Cornish, executive director of Bikemore, hopes this ‘citywide time out’ will provide valuable lessons for how streets will be designed in the future.

For the latest public transit updates, visit this link.

To participate in Bike Month, Social Distance style, visit this link. To volunteer to deliver food by bike for Bikemore/Real Food Farms/Civic Works, visit this link.  For more information on the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, visit this link.

Contract Tracing: A Key To Recovery?

By , & May 14, 2020
Amber Case/Flickr Creative Commons

Maryland is starting to build a workforce of contact tracers--people who can talk to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, persuade them to self-isolate, and ask who they've been in touch with who now may also have the disease. Tracing is as much about giving information and help in finding what someone needs to stay in quarantine … as about sleuthing out friends and connections.  Dr. Emily Gurley of Johns Hopkins describes the skills of a contact tracer. And we ask Anne Arundel County’s health officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, and nurse Karen Karnes how it works. For information on contact tracing data collection, visit this link.

Is Abuse Hidden During Shelter In Place?

By & May 15, 2020
Peter Bulthuis Flickr/Creative Commons

What does it mean that reported cases of child abuse in Maryland plummeted after the stay at home order in March, and are now edging up again? Adam Rosenberg of the Baltimore Child Abuse Center, says the reality doesn’t match the numbers. Teachers, child-care workers, therapists and others who might normally spot something going on with a child--and have a duty to report it--aren’t close enough these days. We ask Rosenberg how reporting could be streamlined, how technology might help caseworkers check in with families, and where he thinks the situation is headed.

To view the BCAC PSA, visit this link.  DJ Kopec dance party fund raiser info is here and the NSPCC link is here. To read the Baltimore Sun child abuse op ed, visit this link. For information on CASA, Court Appointed Child Advocates, visit this link.