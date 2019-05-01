 Adrienne Jones Picked to be House Speaker | WYPR

Adrienne Jones Picked to be House Speaker

37 minutes ago

Maryland Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones
The Maryland House of Delegates Wednesday set two historic precedents, when it selected Baltimore County Delegate Adrienne Jones to be Speaker of the House.

Jones is the first woman, and first African American to become speaker, one of the most powerful political positions in the state.

Jones' selection was a dramatic surprise. She turned out to be a compromise choice. Democrats, who control the legislature, were split between Baltimore Delegate Maggie McIntosh and Prince Georges County Delegate Dereck Davis. Just last week, Jones had taken herself out of the running for House Speaker, throwing her support behind Davis.

Jones was approached by McIntosh and Davis to step back in and become House Speaker, following hours of debate Wednesday in the Democratic caucus.

Montgomery County Delegate Kumar Barve is calling the turn of events "the most incredible thing I've seen" in 28 years in the House.

Jones is 64 years old, and is a graduate of Lansdowne High School and the University of Maryland Baltimore County. She was appointed to the House in 1997, serving Baltimore County's 10th district. She ran successfully for a full term the following year. She has served as Speaker Pro Tem since 2003. 

In that role, she ran the House of Delegates in the closing days of the 2019 legislative session when Speaker Michael Bush was hospitalized with pneumonia. Busch died April 7.

The vote on the House floor was unanimous, as all Republicans joined the Democrats in voting for Jones. House Minority Leader Nic Kipke congratulated Jones on becoming speaker.

"She is someone we know we can work with, and will want to work with us," Kipke said.

Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, offered his congratulations as well.

"Adrienne has pledged to be a speaker for all delegates, and that is exactly the kind of  bipartisan, collaborative spirit our state needs right now," Hogan said. 

Maryland General Assembly 2019
Adrienne Jones
Del. Nic Kipke

House Speaker Vote Highlights Democrat Divisions

By Apr 25, 2019
Rachel Baye

 

State Democratic Party Chairwoman Maya Rockeymoore Cummings issued a warning this week:  When the House of Delegates elects a new speaker on Wednesday, Democratic members need to unite behind a single candidate for speaker, or else lose access to state party tools and resources.

Cummings was responding to an announcement by House Republicans that they plan to maximize the strength of their 42 votes by uniting behind one of the three Democrats vying for the position.

Speaker Mike Busch Laid to Rest

By Apr 16, 2019
AP

Mike Busch, Maryland’s long time Speaker of the House of Delegates, was eulogized at his funeral yesterday as an outstanding Marylander, a dedicated public servant and a fearless advocate for the causes he believed in.

During the service at St. John Neumann Church in Annapolis, Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, recalled his last phone conversation with Busch shortly before the speaker’s death April 7 at the age of 72.

General Assembly Adjourns Without Its Speaker

By Apr 9, 2019
Rachel Baye

The General Assembly wrapped up its 439th session Monday night in Annapolis, and for the first time since 2003, Michael Busch wasn’t overseeing the House of Delegates as speaker. Busch died Sunday at the age of 72 after he was hospitalized with pneumonia.

The frenzied, celebratory atmosphere that’s typical on the last day of the General Assembly’s 90-day session was marred by Busch’s absence.