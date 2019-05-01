Adrienne Jones Picked to be House Speaker

The Maryland House of Delegates Wednesday set two historic precedents, when it selected Baltimore County Delegate Adrienne Jones to be Speaker of the House.

Jones is the first woman, and first African American to become speaker, one of the most powerful political positions in the state.

Jones' selection was a dramatic surprise. She turned out to be a compromise choice. Democrats, who control the legislature, were split between Baltimore Delegate Maggie McIntosh and Prince Georges County Delegate Dereck Davis. Just last week, Jones had taken herself out of the running for House Speaker, throwing her support behind Davis.

Jones was approached by McIntosh and Davis to step back in and become House Speaker, following hours of debate Wednesday in the Democratic caucus.

Montgomery County Delegate Kumar Barve is calling the turn of events "the most incredible thing I've seen" in 28 years in the House.

Jones is 64 years old, and is a graduate of Lansdowne High School and the University of Maryland Baltimore County. She was appointed to the House in 1997, serving Baltimore County's 10th district. She ran successfully for a full term the following year. She has served as Speaker Pro Tem since 2003.

In that role, she ran the House of Delegates in the closing days of the 2019 legislative session when Speaker Michael Bush was hospitalized with pneumonia. Busch died April 7.

The vote on the House floor was unanimous, as all Republicans joined the Democrats in voting for Jones. House Minority Leader Nic Kipke congratulated Jones on becoming speaker.

"She is someone we know we can work with, and will want to work with us," Kipke said.

Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, offered his congratulations as well.

"Adrienne has pledged to be a speaker for all delegates, and that is exactly the kind of bipartisan, collaborative spirit our state needs right now," Hogan said.