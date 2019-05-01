 Adrienne Jones To Become The State's 107th Speaker (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Adrienne Jones To Become The State's 107th Speaker (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 12 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Maryland House Democrats have selected Adrienne Jones to become the state's 107th speaker, making her the first African American and first woman to be selected for the position. J

ones, 64, represents Baltimore County and has been the speaker pro tem since 2003. Her selection comes as somewhat of a surprise after a drawn-out, contentious fight between Delegates Maggie McIntosh and Dereck Davis. Jones pulled out of what had been a three-way battle last week and threw her support behind Davis of Prince George's County. The House is selecting a new speaker to succeed the late Michael E. Busch, the longest-serving speaker in Maryland history. Busch died on April 7.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.

Tags: 
Baltimore Business Journal

Related Content

Office Project Proposed for Mount Vernon (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Apr 24, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

An eight-story office project is being proposed to replace Grand Central, a gay nightclub located at Charles and Eager streets in Mount Vernon. 

Atlas Restaurant Group Eyes Cross Street Market (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Apr 17, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

The next concept for the fast-growing Atlas Restaurant Group could be a crab house at Cross Street Market. 

Stevenson University Lists Greenspring Campus (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Apr 15, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

Stevenson University is listing its 60-acre Greenspring campus, a long-expected move as the college continues to expand in Owings Mills. The wooded campus, spanning several buildings totaling over 200,000 square feet, sits 12 miles north of downtown. 