Adrienne Jones To Become The State's 107th Speaker (BBJ Story)

Maryland House Democrats have selected Adrienne Jones to become the state's 107th speaker, making her the first African American and first woman to be selected for the position. J

ones, 64, represents Baltimore County and has been the speaker pro tem since 2003. Her selection comes as somewhat of a surprise after a drawn-out, contentious fight between Delegates Maggie McIntosh and Dereck Davis. Jones pulled out of what had been a three-way battle last week and threw her support behind Davis of Prince George's County. The House is selecting a new speaker to succeed the late Michael E. Busch, the longest-serving speaker in Maryland history. Busch died on April 7.

