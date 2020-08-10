Accolades Don't Pay The Bills

What happens when a child exposes others to COVID-19 at child care? Even if the child care provider does everything right, it could still force them out of business. We must save child care. (Phot credit iStock/Yobro10).
If you’ve been crazily working from home with your pre-schooler, and are now ready to send them back to child care, you may not want to hear this: you’re not done. The University of Arizona says parental involvement in your little one’s child care experience, is a major indicator of whether that child arrives at Kindergarten ready to learn.
An ever growing number of early childhood experts are urging Congress to invest at least $50 billion in the next, and perhaps final, COVID-19 emergency funding bill. The Child Care is Essential Act could save child care and get America back to work.
Over 60% of Americans have one or more adverse childhood experience or ACE, which are linked to chronic mental and physical health problems, substance misuse, and underemployment in adulthood. We can change this by investing in our children. Learn how.
COVID-19 has disrupted all of our routines. That includes young children for whom this interruption could negatively impact their behavior. So how do you know if a change you see is just growing pains or something more? Listen now and find out.