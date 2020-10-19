 “An Absence That Marks A Presence”: Mapping Baltimore's Historic Lumbee Community | WYPR
Baltimore American Indian Center and Heritage Museum is located at 113 S Broadway in East Baltimore.

Sixty years ago so many members of the Lumbee Indian Tribe migrated from North Carolina to East Baltimore, that the area was known as “the reservation.” Today folklorist Ashley Minner is working to preserve this history and the memories of Lumbee elders. She guides us through the walking tour she’s created, which includes the Baltimore American Indian Center and Heritage Museum and Rose's Bakery.

Check out her Google map here. Click on the sites and the images to see more information. 

Tomorrow at 7 pm, Minner will be speaking as part of the virtual discussion series, “Art and The Archive,” hosted by the Maryland Institute College of Art. This Thursday at 1 pm, Minner will offer a virtual version of her walking tour for the Oral History Association’s Annual Meeting. And on October 29th, she will be part of a panel discussion exploring the migration of Lumbee Indians to the urban centers.

