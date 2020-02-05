7th Congressional Primary Analysis With Jayne Miller

When Kweisi Mfume resigned from Congress in 1996, a four-term Maryland Delegate named Elijah Cummings won a crowded special primary and special election to complete Mfume’s term. Cummings, who went on to become one of the most respected leaders in the Democratic Party, died in October.

Last night, Mfume won a crowded special primary to succeed Cummings in MD’s 7th District. He will face-off in a special general election against first-time Republican candidate Kimberly Klacik, an occasional commentator on Fox News from Middle River. She has promised to move to the district if she is elected.

Joining Tom with analysis of the election is WBAL-TV’s lead investigative reporter, Jayne Miller.

In other election news: The Open Society Institute is holding a Mayoral Forum tonight at 7pm at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture. It is sponsored by the Open Society Institute, and 24 of the 32 candidates running for Mayor of Baltimore are set to attend.

Tom Hall will serve as moderator of that event with Lisa Snowden McCray of the Baltimore Beat and the Real News Network. Click here for more information.