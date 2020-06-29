$30 million may not be enough to stave off Maryland mass evictions

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that he is putting $30 million in a fund available through the federal CARES act to help prevent evictions. But members of a House of Delegates committee questioned whether that would be enough in a virtual briefing today.

$10 million of the fund will provide rent relief for tenants by paying eligible property management companies. The remaining $20 million will go to all of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions to help prevent evictions.

Tenants and housing advocates have called on the state to set aside $175 million in rent relief. Delegate Brooke Lierman, of the House Environment and Transportation Committee, pointed out that the state has more than $1 billion in CARES act funding.

“This has been going on for months and it’s shocking to me that there’s so little planned about this program right now,” Lierman said. “I hope there’s more money that comes out because $30 million is not enough.”

Hogan’s moratorium on evictions expires July 25. Delegate Vaughn Stewart said that if the state does not extend the moratorium or provide greater rent assistance, an eviction crisis will be inevitable.

“Housing is health care, and ensuring housing stability for everyone is not only a moral imperative but a public health necessity,” Stewart said. “Are we just throwing up our hands at this point and letting the tsunami happen?”

In response, J. Hunter Pickels, Director and Housing Policy Officer at the Department of Housing and Community Development, noted that Hogan first issued the moratorium on March 16.

“From the very beginning, the governor’s taken a strong stand to try and protect Maryland renters,” Pickels said.

He said that the $30 million will be substantial and said that it is supplemental to other forms of relief for renters, like unemployment insurance.

“We’ll have to see how the payments work out, how folks are impacted by the steps we are taking,” he said.